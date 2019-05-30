Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Maduro says Venezuelan authorities were in secret talks with opposition

World
May 30, 8:02 UTC+3 CARACAS

The Venezuelan opposition said in turn that the meeting between delegates from the Venezuelan government and opposition did not bring any results

CARACAS, May 30. /TASS/. The Venezuelan government has been in secret talks with the opposition for at least two months, President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday.

"We have held secret talks for two or three months already, and then we set down at the negotiations table in Norway. I want to achieve a peace agreement for Venezuela," the presidential administration's press service quoted Maduro as saying.

On Wednesday, Norway's Foreign Ministry said that representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition, who arrived in Oslo to discuss the possibility of starting direct negotiations, demonstrated their readiness to move toward searching for a coordinated and constitutional solution for the Bolivarian Republic.

The Venezuelan opposition said in turn that the meeting between delegates from the Venezuelan government and opposition did not bring any results.

