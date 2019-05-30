Russian Politics & Diplomacy
China, Russia to sign around 30 documents during Xi's visit to Moscow — Chinese diplomat

World
May 30, 6:23 UTC+3 BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Moscow at the beginning of June

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Read also
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia, China cooperation strengthens international security, says Lavrov

BEIJING, May 30. /TASS/. China and Russia plan to sign around 30 agreements during Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia at the beginning of June, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui told a briefing on Thursday.

"I think that around 30 agreements will be signed," Hanhui said. He added that he cannot tell yet the concrete number of agreements and their specific contect. "I cannot yeat provide this information as consultations continue," he noted.

The diplomat said that Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign two joint communiques during the visit, one on bilateral relations, and the second on issues "on the international agenda and strategic stability" of mutual interest.

Other joint documents will focus on cooperation in economy, trade, energy, investment and other spheres.

Topics
Bilateral relations
Countries
China
