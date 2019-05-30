China, Russia to sign around 30 documents during Xi's visit to Moscow — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, May 30. /TASS/. China and Russia plan to sign around 30 agreements during Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia at the beginning of June, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui told a briefing on Thursday.

"I think that around 30 agreements will be signed," Hanhui said. He added that he cannot tell yet the concrete number of agreements and their specific contect. "I cannot yeat provide this information as consultations continue," he noted.

The diplomat said that Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign two joint communiques during the visit, one on bilateral relations, and the second on issues "on the international agenda and strategic stability" of mutual interest.

Other joint documents will focus on cooperation in economy, trade, energy, investment and other spheres.