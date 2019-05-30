International community starts to understand inadmissibility of US policies — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. More and more members of the international community begin the understand the unacceptability of the US course of action on the global arena, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"I am glad that the international community starts to understand the unacceptability of the US course of action. The situation around Iran is in fact a testing ground for seriousness of all those who protects principles of international law," Ryabkov said.

He added that the imbalance in the international system in favor of the US allows Washington to take advantage of its dominant position and force its will upon others. "We will look for ways to adequately, wisely, deeply and thoughtfully respond to such challenges," he noted.