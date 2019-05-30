Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International community starts to understand inadmissibility of US policies — diplomat

World
May 30, 5:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the imbalance in the international system in favor of the US allows Washington to take advantage of its dominant position

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

US rejects arms control deals because of its hegemonic ambitions, says senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. More and more members of the international community begin the understand the unacceptability of the US course of action on the global arena, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"I am glad that the international community starts to understand the unacceptability of the US course of action. The situation around Iran is in fact a testing ground for seriousness of all those who protects principles of international law," Ryabkov said.

He added that the imbalance in the international system in favor of the US allows Washington to take advantage of its dominant position and force its will upon others. "We will look for ways to adequately, wisely, deeply and thoughtfully respond to such challenges," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
Topics
Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cautions Iran against withdrawing from Non-Proliferation Treaty — diplomat
2
New round of Russian-Iranian talks on nuclear deal to be held soon — diplomat
3
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
4
Project for ruining canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church turns into dust — Patriarch Kirill
5
ISS faces mounting threat of being struck by Indian satellite junk
6
Moldova expects Russian presidential envoy next week
7
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT