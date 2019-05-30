Pompeo’s meetings in Russia way to move forward in Syria — UN envoy for Syria

THE UNITED NATIONS, May 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Sochi helped to move forward in the political process in Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters on Wednesday after closed-door consultations on Syria at the United Nations Security Council.

"Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to Sochi, I think, is very important and is a positive opening for a way to move forward on the political process," Pedersen said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks in Sochi on May 14. The meeting included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential foreign affairs aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin. It was Pompeo’s first visit to Russia as US Secretary of State.