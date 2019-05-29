Pristina resists evacuation of battered Russian UN employee to Belgrade,says Russian envoy

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. The authorities of unrecognized Kosovo are resisting the attempts to transport the Russian diplomat, UN mission employee, who was injured in the course of Kosovar police intrusion into the northern municipalities, to Belgrade for treatment, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"It is outrageous that the authorities in Pristina are still resisting the evacuation of Russian UN mission employee Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was brutally beaten by their "police officers", to Belgrade to receive medical treatment. This goes beyond human understanding," the diplomat wrote.

Earlier, the Russian embassy told TASS that Mikhail Krasnoshchekov would be transported to Belgrade to receive treatment in the main Serbian hospital, Military Medical Academy.

On Tuesday morning, the special forces of unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija, the gunfire resulted in two Serbs receiving light injuries. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovar police special forces detained 28 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). Later, a doctor of the Kosovska Mitrovica hospital Zlatan Elek reported that Krasnoshchekov had severe head and face injuries and was hospitalized under 24 hour monitoring.

Yesterday, the leaders of unrecognized Kosovo said that the Russian diplomat "obstructed the police operation." On Wednesday, the Kosovar prosecution announced they would demand that the Russian UN employee was stripped of his diplomatic immunity and a criminal case was launched against him.