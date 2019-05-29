Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pristina resists evacuation of battered Russian UN employee to Belgrade,says Russian envoy

World
May 29, 21:11 UTC+3

Earlier, the Russian embassy said that Mikhail Krasnoshchekov would be transported to Belgrade to receive treatment in the main Serbian hospital, Military Medical Academy

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. The authorities of unrecognized Kosovo are resisting the attempts to transport the Russian diplomat, UN mission employee, who was injured in the course of Kosovar police intrusion into the northern municipalities, to Belgrade for treatment, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Chepurin wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"It is outrageous that the authorities in Pristina are still resisting the evacuation of Russian UN mission employee Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who was brutally beaten by their "police officers", to Belgrade to receive medical treatment. This goes beyond human understanding," the diplomat wrote.

Read also

Serbs protests against police actions in northern Kosovo

Earlier, the Russian embassy told TASS that Mikhail Krasnoshchekov would be transported to Belgrade to receive treatment in the main Serbian hospital, Military Medical Academy.

On Tuesday morning, the special forces of unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija, the gunfire resulted in two Serbs receiving light injuries. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovar police special forces detained 28 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). Later, a doctor of the Kosovska Mitrovica hospital Zlatan Elek reported that Krasnoshchekov had severe head and face injuries and was hospitalized under 24 hour monitoring.

Yesterday, the leaders of unrecognized Kosovo said that the Russian diplomat "obstructed the police operation." On Wednesday, the Kosovar prosecution announced they would demand that the Russian UN employee was stripped of his diplomatic immunity and a criminal case was launched against him.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
2
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
3
US-Russia direct communication lines for cyber incidents are operating, envoy says
4
Project for ruining canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church turns into dust — Patriarch Kirill
5
FIFA’s ex-chief Sepp Blatter plans to sue current President Gianni Infantino
6
Moscow expects UN’s response to Russian diplomat’s arrest in Kosovo
7
Skills of Russian tank operators demonstrated to European military attaches
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT