Iran to keep suspending its obligations unless nuclear deal re-balanced, diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia has no doubt that Tehran will take new steps to suspend the implementation of its obligations under the Iran nuclear deal unless its balance is restored, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday after the consultations on the Iran nuclear deal held in Tehran.

"Today’s consultations raised the issues which [Iranian] President [Hassan] Rouhani publicized in fact on the anniversary of the United States’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, known as the Iran nuclear deal)," Ryabkov said.

"It is a two-stage pattern drafted by Iranians. Amid a lack of progress on how to restore a balance inside the JCPOA, Iran’s next steps will become inevitable. We have no doubt about that," the high-ranking diplomat said when asked whether the consultations had touched on Tehran’s plans to stop implementing other commitments.

Iran nuclear deal

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would unilaterally quit the landmark accord inked in 2015 aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program. Anti-Iranian sanctions, including a ban on purchasing oil, were reinstated in November. On May 8, 2019, the US slapped more sanctions on Iran’s metals industry.

On the same day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would stop implementing some commitments under the landmark deal. According to Rouhani, Tehran will resume enrichment of uranium and will suspend converting the Arak nuclear reactor if the signatories to the agreement do not comply with their commitments under the deal within 60 days, including the banking sector and oil trade.