Xi Jinping to visit Russia, participate in SPIEF on June 5-7, says foreign ministry

BEIJING, May 29. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a visit to Russia on June 5-7 and participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said on Wednesday.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation for participating in the 23rd SPIEF on June 5-7," he said.

SPIEF dubbed 'Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda' will take place on June 6-8.