Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nils Usakovs officially resigns as Riga’s mayor

World
May 29, 17:35 UTC+3 RIGA

To date, Oleg Burov from the Honor to Serve Riga party is the current acting Riga Mayor

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

RIGA, May 29. /TASS/. Nils Usakovs, leader of the social-democratic Harmony party, which represents the interests of Latvia’s Russian-speaking population, who was elected to the European Parliament after election, reported that he had officially resigned as Riga’s mayor.

"The last selfie in the Riga mayor’s chair. The election to the European Parliament is over, and today I am leaving the position in which I worked for 10 years, thanks to support from the Riga residents and the team. Thank you!" he wrote on Wednesday on his Facebook page, publishing his photo in the mayor’s chair.

"Our team will choose a new mayor in the near future and continue the work that we started in 2009. And I will also continue the fight in court to prove that my dismissal was illegal," he added.

The Latvian news agency LETA reported that Usakovs’ official resignation as Riga’s mayor is a legal move to elect a new mayor. To date, Oleg Burov from the Honor to Serve Riga party is the current acting Riga Mayor. This political force’s administration agreed on Wednesday to nominate Dainis Turlais for the position of Riga mayor. Harmony promised to support his candidacy.

On April 5, Latvia’s official publisher Latvijas Vestnesis published Minister of Environmental Protection and Regional Development Juris Puce’s decree on the Riga mayor’s resignation. The minister’s order contained violations committed by Usakovs as mayor, which mostly relate to the city’s relations with the municipal transport company Rigas Satiksme regarding the report on changes in the parameters of the company’s fixed capital and budgetary investments in it. Usakovs appealed the minister’s decree in court.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
2
US seeks to freeze Donbass conflict in wake of Poroshenko’s defeat, says expert
3
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
4
Argentina, Russia work on nuclear power plant construction project — official
5
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces to get 20 Su-35S fighter jets by end of 2020
6
Owner says he won’t release whales, orcas held captive in Russia’s Far East
7
Russian cutting-edge frigate takes to Baltic Sea for next stage of shipbuilders’ trials
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT