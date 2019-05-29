True Montenegro party joins Serb protest in northern Kosovo

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. The headship of the True Montenegro political party headed by its leader Marko Milacic has joined the Serb protests against the Kosovo police actions in Kosovska Mitrovica, the party statement issued on Wednesday reads.

The party representatives took part in the protest rally, pointing out that they support Serbs in their aspiration for peace and stability. "True Montenegro is in the right place as Montenegro, where the process of kosovization is happening before our very eyes, is defending itself here. Kosovo is the heart of Serbia and the soul of Montenegro. Brotherly Serbs, True Montenegro is with you," Milacic said.

Earlier, many people came out to protest in the central square of Kosovska Mitrovica in the north of unrecognized Kosovo. Mayor Goran Rakic addressed the protesters, calling on them to keep calm and stay patient, saying that "as long as Serbs remain in Kosovo and Metohija, it will be Serbian."

On Tuesday morning, the special forces of unrecognized Kosovo intruded into the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija, the gunfire resulted in two Serbs receiving light injuries. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovar police special forces detained 23 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchenkov, an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). The diplomat has been released and is currently hospitalized in a Kosovska Mitrovica hospital. On Wednesday, the Serbian Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported that more than 100 people suffered at the hands of Kosovo’s special police.