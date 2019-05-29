Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moldova expects Russian presidential envoy next week

World
May 29, 15:43 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said he had had a working meeting with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Nur-Sultan

CHISINAU, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister, special presidential representative for development of trade and economic relations with the Republic of Moldova Dmitry Kozak will arrive in Chisinau next week to discuss the relations between the two countries, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said following the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan.

"I had a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Nur-Sultan. We discussed the current state of the bilateral relations. I accepted the invitation of the Russian leader to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), taking place next week. Moreover, Vladimir Putin and I agreed that Deputy Prime Minister, special presidential representative for development of trade and economic relations with the Republic of Moldova Dmitry Kozak will arrive in Chisinau in the beginning of next week at my invitation. Dmitry Kozak and I will discuss the whole spectrum of Moldova-Russia relations," the Moldovan leader wrote on his official Facebook page.

Dodon was attending the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit as the President of an EAEU observer state.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
