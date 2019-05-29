Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Belgium extradites Russian national who fought for Islamic State

World
May 29, 12:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the data of the Russian security services, Akhmadov who was a supporter of radical Islam

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Belgium has extradited a Russian national who fought in the ranks of the Islamic State international terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), the press office of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service has organized, jointly with the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Russian Interior Ministry’s Interpol National Central Bureau and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia, the extradition of Russian citizen Akhmadov, Immampashi Khanpashayevich, who was on an international wanted list, from the Kingdom of Belgium," the FSB press office said in a statement.

According to the data of the Russian security services, Akhmadov who was a supporter of radical Islam, left for Syria through Turkey in 2014 where he joined the ranks of the Islamic State and took part in combat operations against the Syrian government troops.

The Belgian authorities detained Akhmadov in Brussels in June 2018 pursuant to the information provided by the Russian side and placed him into pre-extradition custody. The evidence of the criminal activity of the person on the international wanted list, which was provided as a result of the Russian law-enforcement agencies’ coordinated measures, made it possible for the Belgian authorities to grant Russia’s request for the militant’s extradition.

The militant was extradited to Russia on a Brussels-Moscow flight on May 28.

"The suspect was isolated in a pre-trial detention center and the required investigative measures are underway," the FSB’s press office said.

