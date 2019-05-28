Russian ambassador expects strengthening of ties with Austria under any government

VIENNA, May 28./TASS/. Moscow expects from the interim and the future government in Austria continuity in bilateral relations and the strengthening of ties, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky told TASS on Tuesday in comments on the developments after the government of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote.

"I would like to emphasize that all leading political forces in the Republic of Austria support the further strengthening of a positive vector in the development of our multifaceted ties," the ambassador said.

"We expect absolute continuity in the work both with the interim, expert government of Austria that will be formed within the next few days by the decision of President Alexander Van der Bellen for the period until a snap parliamentary election in September, as well as with the future federal government," the diplomat said.

Bilateral cooperation has a traditionally stable, positive nature, and develops dynamically along the main trajectories - economy and business cooperation, culture and humanitarian ties, the diplomat reiterated.

"Besides, the agenda of Russian-Austrian relations was formulated during a recent summit in Sochi, so in the short-term prospect we expect to focus attention on consistent implementation of the existing agreements, first of all in advancing important for the economies of our countries mutually advantageous joint projects in the energy, infrastructure and high-technology sectors," he summed up.