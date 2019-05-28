Serbia’s aircraft, armor seen moving southwards, accordong to media reports

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Serbia’s aircraft and armor have been noticed on the way to the south of the country towards unrecognized Kosovo, the Tanjug news agency said on Tuesday.

A convoy of military vehicles and personnel left the barracks in Kraljevo, Central Serbia. The agency says it is most probably moving towards Raska (a city on the border with the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija - TASS). Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin visited the barracks shortly before the departure.

Tanjug reports at least one MiG-29 fighter plane flew over Novi Pazar (in the country’s south) towards the Ground Safety Zone, established under the June 9, 1999 agreement concluded in Kumanovo. The zone is a five-kilometer-wide strip of land along the 382-kilometer border between the autonomous Serbian territory of Kosovo and Metohija and Central Serbia.

Earlier, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic alerted the army following an aggravation of the situation in the Serbian autonomous province.

Unrecognized Kosovo’s police on Tuesday morning intruded into northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija. In his message to legislators Vucic said that Kosovo’s police had detained 28 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a staffer of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). At the moment of detention the Russian was beaten up, Vucic said. UNMIK later said the Russian national had been released. Currently he is in intensive care in Kosovska Mitrovica diagnosed with head and facial injuries.