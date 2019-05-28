Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbia’s aircraft, armor seen moving southwards, accordong to media reports

World
May 28, 19:12 UTC+3 BELGRADE

The Tanjug news agency reported at least one MiG-29 fighter plane flew over Novi Pazar towards the Ground Safety Zone between Serbia and Kosovo

Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Serbia’s aircraft and armor have been noticed on the way to the south of the country towards unrecognized Kosovo, the Tanjug news agency said on Tuesday.

A convoy of military vehicles and personnel left the barracks in Kraljevo, Central Serbia. The agency says it is most probably moving towards Raska (a city on the border with the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija - TASS). Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin visited the barracks shortly before the departure.

Tanjug reports at least one MiG-29 fighter plane flew over Novi Pazar (in the country’s south) towards the Ground Safety Zone, established under the June 9, 1999 agreement concluded in Kumanovo. The zone is a five-kilometer-wide strip of land along the 382-kilometer border between the autonomous Serbian territory of Kosovo and Metohija and Central Serbia.

Earlier, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic alerted the army following an aggravation of the situation in the Serbian autonomous province.

Unrecognized Kosovo’s police on Tuesday morning intruded into northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija. In his message to legislators Vucic said that Kosovo’s police had detained 28 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a staffer of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). At the moment of detention the Russian was beaten up, Vucic said. UNMIK later said the Russian national had been released. Currently he is in intensive care in Kosovska Mitrovica diagnosed with head and facial injuries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 helicopter to get more capabilities to hit air and ground targets
2
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
3
Serbia’s aircraft, armor seen moving southwards, accordong to media reports
4
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
5
Russian detained in Kosovo has been set free, UN Secretariat confirms
6
UN secretary-general plans to attend SPIEF forum, says Russian diplomat
7
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT