Senior Russian diplomat to hold consultations in Tehran on May 29

World
May 28, 16:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An Iranian embassy official, in turn, said that Sergei Ryabkov would hold talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will visit Tehran on Wednesday to hold consultations on the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, as he himself told TASS on Tuesday.

"I confirm that such consultations will take place," he said.

An Iranian embassy official, in turn, said that Ryabkov would hold talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. "The parties will focus on issues related to the JCPOA," the official noted.

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions. The first batch of new US sanctions on Iran took effect on August 7 and the second one became effective on November 5. In the wake of Trump’s decision, the leaders of Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would seek to maintain the agreement.

On May 15, 2019, Iran reduced its commitments to the JCPOA, saying that if other participants failed to ensure the deal’s implementation within 60 days, Tehran might resume its uranium-enrichment activities and halt the redesign of the Arak heavy water reactor.

