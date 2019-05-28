Two UN staff members detained in Kosovo sent to hospital, mission says

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Two staff members of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), including Russian Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, who had been earlier detained by Kosovo’s police, were sent to a hospital, the mission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"UNMIK is following with great concern the developments in northern Kosovo today, including the detention of two UN staff members during the course of their duties by Kosovo Police. Both staff members were subsequently transferred to hospital for treatment of injuries. We are establishing the precise circumstances, in close coordination with all international agencies on the ground," the statement said.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in Kosovo Zahir Tanin has demanded the immediate release of the UN staff members, adding "any harm to United Nations staff will be met with the highest degree of diplomatic and international legal responses".

Tanin urged "all parties to abide by the principles of rule of law and dignity for all to life and liberty, and to help restore calm and security in the area."

On Tuesday morning, the special forces of the unrecognized Kosovo intruded the northern municipalities of Kosovo and Metohija. Two Serbs received light injuries during the shootout. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told MPs that the Kosovar police special forces detained 23 people, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a member of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo. The Serbian president noted that the Russian national was beaten during the detention. According to the UN mission, Krasnoshchekov is in hospital now.

The Russian Embassy in Serbia has strongly condemned the incursion of Kosovo’s special forces in the north of Kosovo and Metohija and also demanded the immediate release of the Russian diplomat.