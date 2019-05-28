Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian envoy says he plans contacts with US special representative on Afghanistan

World
May 28, 15:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The date has not yet been announced

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov said that he plans a new meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

"We will let you know when it (the date) is determined," he said on Tuesday, answering TASS’ question.

On April 25, a meeting between representatives for the Russian president, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State on Afghanistan was held in Moscow. They sides made a joint statement in which they called on the conflicting sides for urgent moves to decrease the level of violence. Moscow, Washington and Beijing also called on the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to take part in peace negotiations with the Afghan delegation, which also includes government representatives, as soon as possible.

