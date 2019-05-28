Speaker of S. Korea’s National Assembly invites Putin to deliver speech in his parliament

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. During a meeting with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of South Korea’s National Assembly Moon Hee-sang invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to deliver a speech in the republic’s parliament.

"I have just one year of service as National Assembly speaker left. During this time I would like to see Vladimir Putin’s address in our parliament, and I also would like to see Vyacheslav Volodin's visit to [South] Korea," Moon Hee-sang said.

"Thank you for your words, we will convey to our president the Korean side’s wish to see him in the National Assembly," Volodin said.

In June last year South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivered a speech at a plenary session of the State Duma.