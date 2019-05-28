Russian Politics & Diplomacy
EU, US covering up Kosovar incitement against Serbs in Kosovo, says diplomat

World
May 28, 14:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The commentary was published following the escalation of the situation as a result of Kosovo Albanian special forces invading the Serb-inhabited regions of Kosovo May 28 and arrests of 13 local Serbs

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Kosovars’ provocations against Serbs living in Kosovo are a direct consequence of the European Union and the United States pandering to them for many years, reads the official commentary of the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The commentary was published on Tuesday following the escalation of the situation as a result of Kosovo Albanian special forces invading the Serb-inhabited northern regions of Kosovo in the morning of May 28 and arrests of 13 local Serbs.

"It is crystal clear that such provocative behavior of Kosovars is directly related to the fact that the EU and the US have been pandering to them for years," the diplomat pointed out. "The Kosovar politicians have already get used to getting away with all the provocations.".

Maria Zakharova
