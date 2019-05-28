Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Serbia is ready to preserve peace ‘almost at any cost’ — president

World
May 28, 14:26 UTC+3 BELGRADE

Vucic earlier mobilized the army following the escalation of tensions in the autonomous province as unrecognized Kosovo spec purpose troops penetrated the northern municipalities,and shootouts sparked

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. Serbia will fight for stability in the region and is ready to preserve peace "almost at any cost," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address to the country’s MPs.

"We will preserve peace and stability almost at any cost, but it the hypocrisy that is meant here is quite clear to us. This morning at 6:29 (7:29 Moscow time) I, as Supreme Commander, issued an order on full combat readiness. If it comes to any serious threat to the people’s lives and security, our army will protect our people. We will fight to preserve peace and stability but will be fully ready to protect our people in the shortest period possible," the Serbian leader said.

Kosovo police raid north, put 23 into custody, says Serbian president

"Do not forget that another issues occurred yesterday: President of the interim administration in Prishtina Hashim Thaci called on Albania for reunion. It means that they want to establish the Albanian-Serbian border in Kopaonik. My answer is: there will be no border of Greater Albania in Kopaonik," Vucic stressed.

Earlier, the Serbian president mobilized the army following the escalation of tensions in the Serbian autonomous province. On Tuesday morning, unrecognized Kosovo’s special purpose troops penetrated in the northern municipalities. Shootouts sparked as a result, in which two Serbs were lightly injured.

Greater Albania is a Pan-Albanian idea of reintegration of all territories occupied by Albanian nationals. In this case, the Albanians will claim part of Greece, half of Macedonia, whole Kosovo, part of southern Serbia’s territories, aside from Kosovo, and half of Montenegro.

ADVERTISEMENT