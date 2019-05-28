Kosovo police detain Russian employee of UN mission

BELGRADE, May 28. /TASS/. The police of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo have detained a Russian national who is an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday while addressing the country’s parliament.

"Mikhail Krasnoshchenkov, a Russian citizen and an employee of the UNMIK mission, is among the detainees. We informed the relevant Russian agencies about that," he said.

According to the Serbian president, the special forces of the Kosovo police have detained 23 people - Serbs and Bosniaks - in Kosovo and Metohija.