Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian president makes first trip to line of contact in East Ukraine

World
May 28, 1:42 UTC+3 KIEV

Zelensky said in his inauguration speech that he considered achieving peace in Donbass to be his top priority

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, May 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Monday visited the line of contact, separating the self-proclaimed eastern Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) from the rest of the country, the presidential press service said on Monday.

Read also
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

No prospects of Minsk deal’s implementation under Zelensky, notes Russian expert

The Ukrainian leader visited the front lines of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Lugansk region.

"The head of state talked with servicemen about their living conditions, food, asked if they had been provided with sufficient equipment, lodging and social benefits and how well the military units were staffed," the statement reads.

According to the document, Zelensky noted that the welfare of enlisted men should be improved and they should be allowed to do their service "in normal conditions."

During the visit, the commander of the military operation in Donbass, Alexander Syrsky, delivered a report to the president.

Zelensky, who took office on May 20, said in his inauguration speech that he considered achieving peace in Donbass to be his top priority and was ready to make "every possible effort" to that end.

Meanwhile, the deputy head of the presidential administration, Vadim Pristayko, met with a senior German diplomat and an advisor to German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin to discuss, among other things, the issue of giving a new start to the Ukrainian reconciliation talks in Minsk.

"We discussed re-starting the Minsk [process] and issues of bilateral cooperation," the Ukrinform news agency quoted Pristayko as saying. "Kiev has declared its readiness to resume work within the Minsk process."

When asked about the possibility of holding a summit in the Normandy format, comprising Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine, the Ukrainian official said it would only be possible after some practical results are achieved. Consultations at various diplomatic levels should be held first to lay a basis for negotiations at the supreme level, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
3
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help putting S-400 systems into operation
4
TASS to hold summit of world’s leading news agencies during SPIEF-2019
5
Russia to unveil S-350 Vityaz air defense system at Army-2019 defense exhibition
6
Kiev geared to curtail border cooperation with Russia, says Russian border service chief
7
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT