Another checkpoint for refugees leaving Idlib de-escalation zone opens in Syria’s Hama

World
May 27, 23:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Syrian authorities planned to open two checkpoints in the governorates of Hama and Idlib

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. One more checkpoint has been opened near the settlement of Suran in Syria’s Hama governorate for civilians willing to leave the Idlib de-escalation zone, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"The Suran checkpoint was opened on May 27, 2019 near the settlement of Suran in the Hama governorate to ensure voluntary and unimpeded exit from and entry to the Idlib de-escalation zone for civilians," he said.

According to earlier reports, the Syrian authorities planned to open two checkpoints near the settlement of Suran in the Hama governorate and Abu al-Dahur in the Idlib governorate for civilians leaving the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Four de-escalation zones were established in Syria under as agreement reached by the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, in May 2017. Three of them are now controlled by Damascus while the fourth one located in the Idlib governorate and partially in the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo governorates is still outside Damascus’ control, with a larger part of it being seized by Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants.

