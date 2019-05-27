Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects new Ukrainian authorities to resolve Donbass crisis, says Lavrov

World
May 27, 20:14 UTC+3

On May 20, new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in his inauguration speech that he considered achieving peace in Donbass to be his top priority

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the new Ukrainian authorities will prove capable of breaking the deadlock in the Donbass conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Moscow on Monday.

"We have discussed the situation in Ukraine, focusing on the need to fully and consistently implement the Minsk Package of Measures enshrined in the United Nations Security Council’s resolution. Moscow expects that the new Kiev authorities will show political will and break the deadlock in the conflict in southeastern Ukraine," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

On May 20, new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in his inauguration speech that he considered achieving peace in Donbass to be his top priority and was ready to make "every possible effort" to that end. On May 21, Ukrainian Presidential Office Chief Andrei Bogdan said that Zelensky planned to initiate a referendum on talks with Russia. According to him, the referendum questions will relate to the Donbass conflict, which, according to Ukraine, involves Moscow. Zelensky explained later that it was not a legislative initiative, so the authorities would not be obliged to take the referendum’s results into consideration.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Zelensky
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Russia’s UAC has initiated lawsuit against Ukraine’s Antonov State Company
3
Lightning hits Soyuz carrier rocket during launch from Plesetsk spaceport
4
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
5
Serbian president thanks Russia, Putin for assistance on Kosovo issue
6
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the United States this week
7
Kremlin spokesman opts to give no comment on Putin’s presents to Argentina’s Kirchner
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT