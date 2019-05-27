Russia expects new Ukrainian authorities to resolve Donbass crisis, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the new Ukrainian authorities will prove capable of breaking the deadlock in the Donbass conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Moscow on Monday.

"We have discussed the situation in Ukraine, focusing on the need to fully and consistently implement the Minsk Package of Measures enshrined in the United Nations Security Council’s resolution. Moscow expects that the new Kiev authorities will show political will and break the deadlock in the conflict in southeastern Ukraine," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

On May 20, new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in his inauguration speech that he considered achieving peace in Donbass to be his top priority and was ready to make "every possible effort" to that end. On May 21, Ukrainian Presidential Office Chief Andrei Bogdan said that Zelensky planned to initiate a referendum on talks with Russia. According to him, the referendum questions will relate to the Donbass conflict, which, according to Ukraine, involves Moscow. Zelensky explained later that it was not a legislative initiative, so the authorities would not be obliged to take the referendum’s results into consideration.