Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Energy Ministry expects to reach agreement on OPEC+ charter by June

World
May 27, 19:05 UTC+3 SKOLKOVO

The draft charter on OPEC+ cooperation has been in the works since last year, the document should formalize the countries cooperation for an indefinite period starting from 2019

Share
1 pages in this article

SKOLKOVO, May 27. / TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects to reach agreement on OPEC+ charter by the meeting of ministers of participating countries on oil production reduction, scheduled to take place in June, said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday.

"The draft, in principle, has been prepared for a long time, now it is being approved. The OPEC coordinated. The OPEC secretariat is working out the details; they are working with the countries. I hope that it will be agreed upon by the June meeting," Novak said.

The draft charter on OPEC+ cooperation has been in the works since last year, the document should formalize the countries cooperation for an indefinite period starting from 2019. Previously, for two years, the countries of the alliance regulated production as part of the declaration of cooperation. The charter is a new framework document fixing the format of cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, including Russia, which started at the turn of 2016. The document was planned earlier to be signed at the OPEC+ ministerial meeting in December 2018 but further revisions were required.

The Charter does not provide for the legal obligations of the member countries and is not the charter of the new organization, explained TASS sources in OPEC. After the preparation of the anti-cartel bill, known as the NOPEC Act, began in the US, OPEC + abandoned plans to create a new cartel based on OPEC + headquartered in Vienna. At present, the charter only focuses on a voluntary alliance, whose actions do not pursue price regulation in the oil market, but are only aimed at maintaining a balance.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil & Gas Oil price
Persons
Alexander Novak
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Hi-tech firm developing 57mm smart shells for Russian Army
3
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
4
Kremlin vows to continue defending Moscow's position on Kerch Strait
5
Four people injured in attack on Rodina newspaper office in Stavropol
6
Yet another case against Poroshenko submitted to Ukraine’s Bureau of Investigation
7
Russian engineers to develop power unit for Marussia-based electric car
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT