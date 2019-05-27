Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ex-Afghan president, Taliban members to meet in Moscow, says Russian Foreign Ministry

World
May 27, 17:05 UTC+3

Director of the Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov added that it is unclear so far "whether these will be negotiations or just a discussion on how to establish peace in Afghanistan

Share
1 pages in this article
Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai

Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A group of Afghan politicians led by former President Hamid Karzai and representatives of the Qatar office of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will discuss ways of establishing peace in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the upcoming events in Moscow on Tuesday to mark 100 years of diplomatic relations with Russia, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov informed TASS on Monday.

"We invited both the Taliban and Afghan politicians to attend a solemn meeting dedicated to 100 years of diplomatic relations. They have the right and desire to communicate after that, and they will have such an opportunity," he said.

Kabulov added that it is unclear so far "whether these will be negotiations or just a discussion on how to establish peace in Afghanistan.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Iran seeks to edge out Russian bases in Syria and US targets Nord Stream 2
2
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
3
Patriarch Kirill hopes Russia, Europe will turn "misunderstanding page"
4
Russia establishes visa-free regime with all Latin American countries
5
Nord Stream 2 on schedule despite US threats to impose sanctions — Energy Ministry
6
Russia to unveil S-350 Vityaz air defense system at Army-2019 defense exhibition
7
Russian engineers to develop power unit for Marussia-based electric car
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT