KIEV, May 27. /TASS/. The reports of mass prisoners’ escape in a colony in Odessa proved out to be false, the newspaper Dumskaya reported from the site.

"No one was killed, the information about the escape and hostage taking turned out to be false; a special operations unit is working inside now," the newspaper said. A criminal case on the incident in the colony under the section on "actions that de-organize the work of penitentiary facilities" was launched, the newspaper reported.