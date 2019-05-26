Armenian PN, Chinese top diplomat discuss regional, global security

YEREVAN, May 26. /TASS/. Issues of regional and global security were in focus of talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the press service of the Armenian government reported on Sunday.

"The Armenian prime minister and the Chinese foreign minister exchanged views on problems of global and regional security and stressed the importance of cooperation in the context of efforts towards strengthening global and regional security. Pashinyan thanked for China’s balanced position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the press service said.

The sides also discussed issues of expanding ties in a number of areas under the bilateral agreements.