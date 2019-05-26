Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Economist Gitanas Nauseda leading presidential polls in Lithuania

World
May 26, 22:37 UTC+3 VILNIUS

The voter turnout was 53.43%

VILNIUS, May 26. /TASS/. Economist Gitanas Nauseda is leading Sunday’s runoff presidential polls in Lithuania, according to the Central Electoral Commission.

Thus, after counting ballots from 25% of polling stations, Nauseda is winning 75.77% of votes. His rival, former Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte, is scoring 24.23% of votes.

The voter turnout was 53.43%.

The Lithuanian president is elected by general direct secret ballot. A candidate should not be younger than 40, be a Lithuanian national by origin and be living in the country for at least three previous years.

