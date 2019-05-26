Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iranian foreign ministry denies negotiations with US

World
May 26, 19:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

US President Donald Trump tweeted on the following day he was sure Iran would soon want to begin negotiations

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Iran’s foreign ministry has refuted reports that it Teheran has embarked on talks with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi "categorically rejected the reports that quoted a Kuwaiti official as saying Iran and the US have started their negotiations," the ministry said on its website on Sunday.

"There are no direct or indirect talks between Iran and the US," Mousavi was quoted as saing.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said at a meeting with Iranian lawmakers and senior government officials on May 14 that Iran had refused to continue talks with the United States.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on the following day he was sure Iran would soon want to begin negotiations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia defeats Czech team to win bronze at 2019 IIHF World Championship
2
Ukrainian oligarch says Zelensky should reject IMF’s aid or default on debt
3
2019 IIHF World Championship. Finland edges past Russia 1:0 in semifinal
4
Iranian foreign ministry denies negotiations with US
5
Zelensky urges Ukraine’s police not to use force against political protesters
6
Bank of Russia may consider gold-backed cryptocurrency
7
Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT