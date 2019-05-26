Iranian foreign ministry denies negotiations with US

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Iran’s foreign ministry has refuted reports that it Teheran has embarked on talks with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi "categorically rejected the reports that quoted a Kuwaiti official as saying Iran and the US have started their negotiations," the ministry said on its website on Sunday.

"There are no direct or indirect talks between Iran and the US," Mousavi was quoted as saing.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said at a meeting with Iranian lawmakers and senior government officials on May 14 that Iran had refused to continue talks with the United States.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on the following day he was sure Iran would soon want to begin negotiations.