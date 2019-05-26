Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Zelensky urges Ukraine’s police not to use force against political protesters

World
May 26, 16:04 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier, Ukrainian media reports said a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenage girl staged an unauthorized rally on a central square in the western city of Rovno demanding Zelensky’s impeachment

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky

© Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

KIEV, May 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on the Interior Ministry not to use force against political protesters if they do not violate public order.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reports said a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenage girl staged an unauthorized rally on a central square in the western city of Rovno demanding Zelensky’s impeachment. They insisted that the new president had violated the law by appointing his friends to key positions and therefore he should step down.

"I checked up on the situation about the alleged detention of a guy and a young woman, who staged a protest against me in Rovno. There was no detention, but the law enforcement bodies could have acted in a milder way. Police will carry out checks. I call on the Interior Ministry not to use measures against political protesters if people do not violate order. I’m not afraid of criticism," Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page.

Police have compiled protocols on administrative offenses such as "violating order and organizing meetings, rallies, street gatherings and demonstrations." Police are preparing to send the case files to court. The users of social networks have criticized this behavior of police.

Vladimir Zelensky
