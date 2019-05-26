Kiev forces shell five settlements in Donetsk republic, official says

DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces have violated ceasefire six times in the past day shelling the territory of five settlements in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Head of the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours the overall number of violations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reached six," Yakubov said, according to the Donetsk News Agency. "The total number of fired munitions is 299."

The shellings targeted the villages of Zhabichevo, Mineralnoye and Staromikhailovka, and also Spartak, Veseloye in the outskirts of Donetsk. The Kiev forces used 82mm mortars, armaments of infantry fighting vehicles and armored vehicles, antiaircraft mounts, grenade launchers and large-caliber small arms.

Currently, the spring ceasefire is formally in force in Donbass, which came into effect overnight to March 8. The Kiev forces violated it five minutes after it had been introduced.