Maduro thanks Norway for facilitating dialogue with opposition

CARACAS, May 26. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed his gratitude to the Norwegian government for granting a platform for dialogue between Venezuelan officials and opposition members in a Twitter message published on Saturday.

"I thank the Norwegian government for its efforts on facilitating dialogue about peace and stability in Venezuela. Our delegation is heading to Oslo, ready to work on a comprehensive agenda and move towards the signing of agreements," Maduro wrote.

On May 16, representatives of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and of Venezuelan incumbent president Nicolas Maduro held talks in Oslo in an attempt to resolve the political crisis in the country. Maduro hailed the talks as positive. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry informed on Saturday that another meeting between the Venezuelan government and opposition representatives would be held next week in Oslo.

Situation in Venezuela

Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital, Caracas, on January 23. On the same day, the United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico) and the Organization of American States followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States.

Most European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

On April 30, a group of military representatives expressed support for Guaido, which started a wave of massive anti-government protests in the country. Five people died and hundreds were injured in clashed with law enforcement. Non-governmental organizations reported that nearly 340 protesters were detained.