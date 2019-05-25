Tribunal for the Law of the Sea decides Russia should release detained Ukrainian sailors

BERLIN, May 25. /TASS/. The United Nations International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ruled that Russia should release 24 Ukrainian sailors detained for violating the state border in the Kerch Strait, and hand over three confiscated vessels to Ukraine, the judge who presides at the hearings in Hamburg announced on Saturday.

The Tribunal urged both parties to avoid steps that could escalate the situation in the Kerch Strait. According to the organization, absence of the Russian side at the hearing could not be a reason not to consider the case.

President of the Tribunal Jin-Hyun Paik said that Russia and Ukraine have until June 25 to submit reports on the incident in the Kerch Strait to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

The Russian side did not participate in the hearings. In the note sent to the tribunal by the Russian Embassy in Germany, it was noted that, from the point of view of the Russian side, the tribunal has no jurisdiction to review the Kerch incident.