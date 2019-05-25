Trump arrives in Japan on state visit

TOKYO, May 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump on Saturday arrived in Japan with an official state visit, which will last until May 28. According to a pool of journalists covering Trump's visit to Japan, which includes TASS, his plane landed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

This is the longest state visit of the American president to Japan since 1992. On Saturday, Trump is scheduled to meet with business representatives. In addition, on May 26, Trump will play golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and in the evening of the same day they will attend a sumo tournament for the Emperor's Cup.

The main part of the program of the President will begin on May 27. It includes a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as an audience with the new Emperor Naruhito, who ascended the throne on May 1.

On the final day of the visit, Trump will board the Kaga helicopter carrier of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, which is located at the Yokosuka base in Tokyo Bay. In the near future, this ship will be converted into a light aircraft carrier.