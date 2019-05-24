German foreign ministry confirms appointment of new ambassador to Russia

BERLIN, May 24. /TASS/. Starting this summer, Geza Andreas von Geyr will assume his duties as German Ambassador to Moscow, the German Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Friday.

"We can confirm that von Geyr will be appointed as ambassador to Moscow. It is planned for this summer," the ministry noted.

On Thursday, the Spiegel Online website informed that 57-year-old von Geyr would be appointed the new ambassador to Moscow. He currently occupies the position of director general for Security and Defense Policy with the German Federal Ministry of Defense. He began his tenure at the defense ministry in 2014, after having worked as deputy head of the German Intelligence Service (BND) for four years.

Von Geyr entered public service in 1993. In the course of his career, he has worked in the German Embassy in Morocco, the European Commission, the German parliament and the German Chancellery.

Since 2014, R·diger von Fritsch has served as German Ambassador to Russia.