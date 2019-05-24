Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German foreign ministry confirms appointment of new ambassador to Russia

World
May 24, 21:12 UTC+3 BERLIN

Geza Andreas Von Geyr used to work in the German Embassy in Morocco, the European Commission, the German parliament and the German Chancellery

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, May 24. /TASS/. Starting this summer, Geza Andreas von Geyr will assume his duties as German Ambassador to Moscow, the German Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Friday.

"We can confirm that von Geyr will be appointed as ambassador to Moscow. It is planned for this summer," the ministry noted.

On Thursday, the Spiegel Online website informed that 57-year-old von Geyr would be appointed the new ambassador to Moscow. He currently occupies the position of director general for Security and Defense Policy with the German Federal Ministry of Defense. He began his tenure at the defense ministry in 2014, after having worked as deputy head of the German Intelligence Service (BND) for four years.

Von Geyr entered public service in 1993. In the course of his career, he has worked in the German Embassy in Morocco, the European Commission, the German parliament and the German Chancellery.

Since 2014, R·diger von Fritsch has served as German Ambassador to Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Scientists name a new reason for methane release in the Arctic
2
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
3
At least 13 hurt in blast in downtown Lyon - TV
4
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
5
Venezuela pins hopes on Russia, China in developing nanosatellites
6
Russia advised not to spend funds of National Wealth Fund, says IMF
7
Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT