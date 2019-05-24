Ukrainian MPs send appeal against Zelensky’s decision to dissolve parliament

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian MPs have sent an appeal to the Ukrainian Constitutional Court against President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to dissolve parliament and set a special election for July 21, Ukrainian MP Andrei Teteruk told reporters on Friday.

"As of today, we can state that a group of 64 people’s deputies has addressed the Ukrainian Constitutional Court with the aim to appeal the unconstitutional presidential decree," he said.

"We consider the rule of law to be the main principle of our state," Teteruk added.

On May 21, Zelensky published a decree dissolving the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and announcing snap parliamentary elections for July 21.