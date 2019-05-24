Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian MPs send appeal against Zelensky’s decision to dissolve parliament

World
May 24, 17:01 UTC+3 KIEV

On May 21, Zelensky published a decree dissolving the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and announcing snap parliamentary elections for July 21

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. A group of Ukrainian MPs have sent an appeal to the Ukrainian Constitutional Court against President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to dissolve parliament and set a special election for July 21, Ukrainian MP Andrei Teteruk told reporters on Friday.

"As of today, we can state that a group of 64 people’s deputies has addressed the Ukrainian Constitutional Court with the aim to appeal the unconstitutional presidential decree," he said.

Read also

Zelensky’s decree on Rada dissolution, snap elections for July 21 comes into force

"We consider the rule of law to be the main principle of our state," Teteruk added.

On May 21, Zelensky published a decree dissolving the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and announcing snap parliamentary elections for July 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
2
Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk exits Donbass peace talks
3
Venezuela pins hopes on Russia, China in developing nanosatellites
4
Skripal’s niece hands over recordings of his latest phone calls to Investigative Committee
5
Scientists name a new reason for methane release in the Arctic
6
Upgraded Lebedev handgun may become standard weapon of Russia’s National Guard
7
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT