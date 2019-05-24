Ukrainian opposition leader Medvedchuk exits Donbass peace talks

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. Head of the Political Council of the Ukrainian Party "Opposition Platform - For Life" Viktor Medvedchuk stated that he would not take part in the international Donbass peace talks under new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, his spokesman Oleg Babanin informed TASS.

"Medvedchuk does not see the point in taking part in the Donbass negotiation process, because it does not exist. He does not see himself in this vacuum," Babanin informed. "If there is no negotiation process, what to do there? Especially after Zelensky stating yesterday that he does not plan to hold talks with Russia."

Earlier, Medvedchuk announced his exit from the Donbass peace talks due to a difference of opinions with the current Ukrainian leadership. "I cannot represent the interests of the new government in the talks with Russia, taking into account Mr. Zelensky’s position on several issues of key importance to me, which I have fought for and continue doing so. I am in favor of Donbass returning to Ukraine, and Ukraine returning to Donbass. The position formulated by Mr. Zelensky fully contradicts my peace plan which supposes an autonomous status for these territories," the Vzglyad daily cites Medvedchuk. He added that he supports the autonomy of Donbass republics, as well as amnesty for Ukrainian citizens currently residing there.

"He (Zelensky - TASS) claims that the only thing in common between Ukraine and Russia right now is their border. I strongly object to this claim, because I think that we, not Mr. Zelensky and his team, but we - Ukrainians and Russians - are united by a thousand-year-long history, our Slavic roots, Orthodox faith and our shared victory in the Great Patriotic War. We are united by millions of relatives living in both countries," Medvedchuk said. "Especially now when Zelensky said that there would be no talks with Russia," the Ukrainian politician concluded.