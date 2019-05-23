Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Traffic of Afghan heroin remains serious security challenge, says Russian senior diplomat

World
May 23, 20:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

To counter this threat, Russia continues to expand cooperation along the anti-drug projector with regional structures, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Drug traffic from Afghanistan is subsiding but this problem still remains a serious threat to regional security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with TASS.

"Despite the obvious progress, export of heroin from Afghanistan is still a serious challenge to security and stability, first of all, in Central Asia," he said. "To counter this threat, Russia continues to expand cooperation along the anti-drug projector with regional structures, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Central Asian Regional Information Coordination Center."

"According to the Russian interior ministry, traffic of Afghan heroin along the so-called northern route has been subsiding in the recent years and now accounts for ten percent of the world trade in opiates," said the Russian senior diplomat. "The destination market of the northern route running across Central Asian countries is Russia while drug dealers use the Balkan and southern transit routes to deliver opiates to Europe.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
2
Ukraine opens high treason case against Poroshenko over Kerch Strait incident
3
Russian hockey squad edges US 4-3 in quarterfinals of 2019 IIHF World Championship
4
About 40 upgraded T-80 tanks arrive for motorized infantry troops in Russian Far East
5
Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor
6
Russia plans to establish cyber General Assembly in UN
7
Republika Srpska determined to join TurkStream project
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT