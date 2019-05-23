Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian saboteurs captured in DPR confess to plot against OSCE

World
May 23, 19:29 UTC+3 DONETSK

The subversive group was detained on May 22, explosives,as well as documents and uniforms of the DPR’s militias were seized from them

DONETSK, May 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian military personnel detained in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic have confessed to plotting an act of sabotage against officers of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in the DPR, Donbass army spokesman Daniil Bezsonov said on Thursday.

"The subversive group is making a confession. They said that they were going to carry out some subversive activities in the republic, and one was a plot against members of the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

All eight Ukrainian military service members, detained in a special operation by DPR militias near the settlement of Yelenovka, have been identified.

The subversive group was detained on May 22. Explosives, along with documents and uniforms of the DPR’s militias were seized from them.

On Wednesday, the press service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that eight Ukrainian military officers had been detained on the territory of the DPR. "On Wednesday morning, eight officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces [from the Donbass unit] strayed from the planned route while riding a truck in the area of the Novotroitskoye settlement and ended up on the territory out of Kiev’s control, where they were detained," the message by the Ukrainian Armed Forces informed.

Ukraine has started investigating the incident. "All possible measures to determine the officers' location and ensure their return are being taken," the press service stated.

