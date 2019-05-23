Russian planes hit targets in Syria using only confirmed reconnaissance data — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia air task force delivers strikes against terrorists’ installations in Syria using only confirmed reconnaissance data, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The armed forces of Syria and Russia’s air task force deliver strikes against terrorists’ installations using only confirmed reconnaissance data," the diplomat stressed.

"There can be no talk about any peaceful co-existence with them," she added.

Russia’s Representative at the United Nations Organization Vasily Nebenzya stated at an UN Security Council emergency session on the humanitarian situation in Syria that Russia was categorically rejecting the accusations of violating international humanitarian law.

As the Russian envoy said, neither the Syrian government troops nor the Russian air task force was conducting any combat operations against civilians or civilian infrastructure.

The situation near the Syrian city of Idlib aggravated in early May and since May 21 militants have been launching massive attacks on the Syrian government troops’ positions. Particularly fierce fighting erupted near the community of Kafr Nabuda.

Terrorists have also started to regularly shell Russia’s Hmeymim airbase. These attacks are thwarted by the airbase’s alert air defense force.