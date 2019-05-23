Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Driver of tourist bus that got into accident in Italy taken into custody

World
May 23, 11:33 UTC+3 ROME

According to investigators, the 35-year-old Italian got distracted, which led to a bus crash

Firefighters working at the scene of the incident in Monteriggioni, near Siena

© EPA-EFE/FABIO DI PIETRO

ROME, May 23. /TASS/. Italian investigators have detained the driver who operated a tourist bus that had overturned near the city of Siena. ANSA news agency reported on Thursday that the pre-trial judge will approve the decision on his arrest in a few days.

Russian national killed, 19 more injured in bus accident in Italy, embassy says

According to investigators, the 35-year-old Italian got distracted, which led to a bus crash in which a 40-year old female Russian national was killed. The woman was following a group to a tour in Siena from the resort town of Montecatini Terme. Almost 40 people were injured, 19 of them Russians. Three Russian citizens are in grave and moderately grave condition. The driver is charged with causing a road accident which led to a death and injuries. There were 55 tourists from Russia and the former Soviet republics, as well as Romania and Israel, on the bus. The accident occurred at 9:30 (10:30 Moscow time) on Wednesday along the road that links Siena and Florence in the Monteriggioni town area. The bus crashed through a guard rail and overturned, landing in a wooded area.

