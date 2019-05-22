Palestine-Israel conflict resolution can't be imposed from outside, says Russia’s UN envoy

UN, May 22. /TASS/. Resolution of the conflict between Israel and Palestine cannot be imposed from the outside, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated on Wednesday.

"We see no alternatives to the two-state formula," he stressed during a session of the UN Security Council on Middle Eastern regulation. "In our opinion, this is the only realistic way to put an end to the Palestine-Israel conflict and mutual grievances," the envoy said. "Other notions only serve to mislead and hinder the political process. A ready-made decision will not be imposed from the outside."

Nebenzya also called to "double the efforts in the Palestine-Israel area of Middle Eastern regulation." "There is no need to invent anything new. There are some internationally recognized and approved parameters, including the UN Security Council resolutions, the Madrid Principles, Land for Peace and the Arab Peace Initiative," he concluded.