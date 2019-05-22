Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 250 people detained in Indonesia protests, according to police

World
May 22, 19:20 UTC+3 SINGAPORE

Earlier, head of Indonesian police confirmed that 6 people were killed in the mass protests in the center of Jakarta

SINGAPORE, May 22. /TASS/. The Indonesian police have detained 257 people for alleged involvement in protests taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday in several districts of Jakarta, an Indonesian law enforcement official informed, cited by the Kompas news portal.

"Clashes with the police have been documented in three districts, including the central part near the building of the Directorate for election observing. Currently, 257 people have been detained, however, this number will increase," he noted.

Earlier, head of Indonesian police confirmed that 6 people were killed in the mass protests in the center of Jakarta, and over 200 were injured.

Protest rallies started in Jakarta on Tuesday after the results of the April 17 general election had been declared. Chairman of the General Elections Commission Arief Budiman reported that incumbent president Joko Widodo had gathered 55.5% of votes, while his only adversary Prabowo Subianto came in second with 44.5%. The headquarters of the opposition candidate expressed disagreement with the election results, declaring their intent to file an appeal to the Constitutional Court. Mass protests have started on the outcomes of the election.

