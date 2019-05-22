Russia, Vietnam have signed memorandum on construction of nuclear research center

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom Aleksei Likhachev and Vietnam’s Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh have signed a memorandum on implementation of the project to construct a nuclear research and technology center in Vietnam, TASS correspondent reports from the spot.

The document was signed following the talks between Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The agreement with Vietnam on construction of a nuclear research and technology center in the country was signed on November 21, 2011. The document envisions provision of the center with a nuclear research reactor, research laboratories, equipment and required infrastructure. Memorandum of understanding on the implementation plan for the project specifying further steps on the project’s implementation was signed on June 29, 2017.