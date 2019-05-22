Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia may contribute to African security system, says Republic of the Congo leader

World
May 22, 15:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia is a strategic partner, said the country's president

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia may contribute to the establishment of a new security system in Africa, President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia is an important country, a strategic partner that may play its role in the period when Africa is looking for cooperation in building a new world in the region, building infrastructure, new economic and security systems," the president stressed.

"The African people want to develop their economy and to establish themselves on the global arena. Russia may hold a strategic position on this issue."

