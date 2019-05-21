Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia hopes Iran won’t suspend its commitments under JCPOA

World
May 21, 21:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Foreign Ministry says Moscow also believes it is necessary to convene the Joint Commission on Iran’s nuclear deal

MOSCOW, May 21./TASS/. Moscow expects that Iran will refrain from new moves to suspend its commitments within the framework of the nuclear deal, when other participants are working to save it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Tuesday.

"We hope that it will be possible to avert further escalation," the ministry said. "A lot depends on our European colleagues and their capability to duly react to Iran’s concerns, creating conditions for maintaining trade-economic ties with Iran for the interested European companies," the ministry stressed.

"We also expect that as joint work continues, Iran will refrain from further moves to suspend its obligations within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program," the ministry added.

Moscow believes it is necessary to convene the Joint Commission on Iran’s nuclear deal.

"On the whole, the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear deal gives rise to concerns," the ministry said. "The necessity to convene a session of the JCPOA Joint Commission is getting increasingly evident. We expect that it will be appointed eventually so that the countries participants in the agreements jointly determine the ways for normalizing the situation in the interests of guaranteeing that the JCPOA stays," it said.

