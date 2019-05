KIEV, May 21./TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky wants to initiate a referendum on the issue of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the head of the presidential administration, Andrey Bogdan, said on Tuesday.

"The issue of achieving peace agreements with Russia - we consider putting it to a popular referendum so that not only the deputies vote, so that not only the president, but the people of Ukraine decide," he told 112 Ukraine television.