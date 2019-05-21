Zelensky appoints Andrey Bogdan head of administration

KIEV, May 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has appointed Andrey Bogdan the head of presidential administration, the President’s press service reported on Tuesday.

"To appoint Andrey Bogdan the head of the administration of the Ukrainian President," the decree reads.

Previously, Bogdan served as Zelensky’s aide on legal issues.

Andrey Bogdan was born in Lvov, holds a law degree, worked as a lawyer. He is not new to politics. In 2007, Bogdan stood in parliamentary elections as a member of the Our Ukraine-People's Self-Defense Bloc political party. He served as the Deputy Justice Minister the same year.

In 2010, he was appointed the Deputy Minister of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers. In 2014 he worked as an off-staff aide to ex-Governor of the Dnepropetrovsk Region, businessman Igor Kolomoyskiy. The same year he stood for Rada, but this time as member of Pyotr Poroshenko’s Bloc. He did not win the mandate as the party cancelled his member registration.