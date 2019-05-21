Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rada Speaker schedules special plenary session for May 22 at noon

May 21, 20:20 UTC+3 KIEV
KIEV, May 21. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andrey Parubiy has scheduled a special plenary meeting of the Parliament, where changes to the MP election legislation will be considered, for noon of May 22.

"<…> I ask to gather for a special plenary session of Verkhovna Rada on May 22, 2019, and include the consideration of amendments to the law on election of members of parliament of Ukraine in the agenda of the session," the statement, a copy of which was published on the politician’s official Twitter page, reads.

