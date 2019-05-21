Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Leader of Ukraine’s Radical Party quarrels with presidential bodyguards

World
May 21, 14:51 UTC+3 KIEV

Oleg Lyashko was transmitting a video from the event to Ukrainian television channels online

Share
1 pages in this article
Leader of Ukraine’s Radical Party, Oleg Lyashko

Leader of Ukraine’s Radical Party, Oleg Lyashko

© Maxim Nikitin/TASS

KIEV, May 21. /TASS/. The leader of Ukraine’s Radical Party, Oleg Lyashko, quarreled with the bodyguards of President Vladimir Zelensky before consultations with the leaders of parliamentary parties and the Verkhovna Rada’s leadership.

Lyashko, who had arrived at the office of the presidential staff for the meeting by bicycle, was transmitting a video from the event to Ukrainian television channels online. At the entrance to the conference hall he was stopped by the bodyguards and asked to hand in his mobile. Lyashko refused and quarreled with the bodyguards. Zelensky was of no help. He shook hands with Lyashko and, after asking him about his attitude to the dissolution of parliament, proceeded to the conference room.

"The president gave me no chance to enter and allowed his bodyguards to block my way," Lyashko said on TV. The radicals’ leader complained the election of a new president had changed nothing.

"Zelensky has taken over, but we see the very same backstage talks there had been during Pyotr Poroshenko’s rule," Lyashko said.

On Monday, Lyashko had a heated verbal exchange with Zelensky after the president-elect’s inauguration in the Verkhovna Rada. While speaking about the situation in Donbass Zelensky began to use Russian. Lyashko interrupted him with a yell the legislators in the Verkhovna Rada’s hall "understand the Ukrainian language well enough." Zelensky snapped back they "understand both Ukrainian and Russian" and warned Lyashko against discriminating the people on the basis of "the passport they hold and the language they speak."

On Tuesday, Zelensky invited the leaders of parliamentary factions and the Verkhovna Rada leadership for consultations on the early termination of the parliament’s powers. At the presidential inauguration ceremony Zelensky declared he was disbanding parliament with the aim to call early parliamentary elections within two months.

Under the Constitution the president calls early parliamentary elections and holds them within sixty days following the decree on the early termination of the outgoing parliament’s powers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Royal newborn introduced to the world by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform observation flight over Alaska coast
2
Kremlin: Calls to tighten anti-Russian sanctions will not help Kiev solve Donbass problem
3
Press review: Zelensky takes presidential reins and Turkish Red Sea presence rattles Gulf
4
Multipurpose lab module Nauka to be launched to ISS in autumn 2020 — source
5
Venezuelan ambassador to Moscow denies rumors about Russian military base
6
FSB chief warns that 5,000 terrorists concentrated by CIS borders with Afghanistan
7
Kremlin assures possible US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT